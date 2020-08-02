Kershaw sharp in return, Bellinger HR, Dodgers blank D-backs

PHOENIX (AP) — Clayton Kershaw threw 5 2/3 sharp innings in his season debut, Cody Bellinger homered and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-0 on Sunday. The Dodgers won three times in the four-game series. Kershaw pitched well in his return from an injured back, which caused him to miss the season’s first 10 days. Bellinger hit a two-run homer into the right field bullpen in the first inning. It was the reigning National League MVP’s first homer of the season. The Diamondbacks struggled at the plate once again with just four hits. Merrill Kelly took the loss, giving up three runs in six innings.