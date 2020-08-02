Hartley scores career-high 27, Mercury beat Liberty 96-67

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Bria Hartley scored a career-high 27 points and the Phoenix Mercury beat the New York Liberty 96-67. Diana Taurasi had 18 points and nine assists for Phoenix. New York point guard Sabrina Ionescu, the No. 1 pick in April’s draft, did not play due to an ankle injury suffered in Friday’s loss to the Atlanta Dream and is expected to miss a month. Kia Nurse led the Liberty with 16 points. New York, which is 0-4 for the second consecutive season, shot just 24.7% from the field, including 14.3% from 3-point range.