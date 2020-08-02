 Skip to Content

Fight between 2 men outside Tucson apartments turns fatal

8:57 pm AP - Arizona News

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Tucson say a suspect has been arrested after a fight between two men in front of their apartment complex turned deadly. They say 58-year-old David Eugene Nickerson was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday night. Witnesses told police that a neighbor walked over to Nickerson and allegedly started the fight. Tucson Police SWAT Team got into the apartment and arrested 57-year-old Thomas Howard Turner. He’s been booked into the Pima County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder. It was unclear Sunday if Turner has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film