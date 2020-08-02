Fight between 2 men outside Tucson apartments turns fatal

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Tucson say a suspect has been arrested after a fight between two men in front of their apartment complex turned deadly. They say 58-year-old David Eugene Nickerson was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday night. Witnesses told police that a neighbor walked over to Nickerson and allegedly started the fight. Tucson Police SWAT Team got into the apartment and arrested 57-year-old Thomas Howard Turner. He’s been booked into the Pima County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder. It was unclear Sunday if Turner has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.