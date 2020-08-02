Bridge section damaged in Tempe train derailment demolished

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — A 150-foot portion of a century-old bridge that was damaged in a train derailment and resulting fire in Tempe was demolished Sunday morning as part of the cleanup process. Eight to 10 cars of a 102-car Union Pacific Railroad freight train traveling from Tucson to Phoenix derailed around 6 a.m. Wednesday on a railroad bridge over the man-made Tempe Town Lake. The derailed cars were carrying lumber and hazardous material and burst into flames, causing the century-old bridge to partially collapse on the south end. Union Pacific officials say the demolished portion of the bridge will likely be cut into smaller pieces so it can be removed. There isn’t a timeline yet for when the bridge will be reconstructed.