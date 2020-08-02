Arizona State’e Martin to return for senior season

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State guard Remy Martin is withdrawing from the NBA draft and will return for his senior season in the desert. A 6-foot guard, Martin is the Pac-12′s leading returning scorer after averaging 19.1 points in 2019-20. He also averaged 4.1 assists per game and helped put the Sun Devils in position to reach the NCAA Tournament for the third straight year before the season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Martin’s return should put Arizona State among the favorites to win the Pac-12 next season.