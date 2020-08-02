Arizona reports 1,465 new coronavirus cases, 18 more deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials on Sunday reported 1,465 new cases of the coronavirus and 18 more deaths. The Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 178,467 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began. The known death toll is 3,765. On Saturday, health officials reported 2,992 news coronavirus cases around the state and 53 additional deaths. In-patient hospitalizations, ventilators in use and intensive care unit occupancy continue to trend downward slightly. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover. But for some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death.