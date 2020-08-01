Two-week average of COVID-19 cases in Arizona shows decline

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona reported 2,992 new cases of the coronavirus and 53 more deaths Saturday. The average number of daily new cases over the past two weeks has declined by 18%. The Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 177,002 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The death toll stands at 3,747. In-patient hospitalizations and ventilators in use are on a slight downward trend. The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough for most people. The vast majority recover. For some people who contract the virus, it can cause more severe illness and death.