Two men die after boats collide on western Arizona waterway

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Two men have died in a boating accident on a western Arizona waterway. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says multiple agencies responded to reports of two boats colliding at the mouth of the Colorado River late Friday near Lake Havasu City. Divers pulled two men out of the water who had suffered severe injuries. The sheriff’s office says medical personnel began treating them aboard another boat but weren’t able to save them. A third man was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The sheriff’s office said Saturday that it’s unclear if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.