Mosquitoes at Lake Havasu test positive for West Nile virus

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Health officials are asking visitors to avoid a beach on the east side of Lake Havasu after mosquitoes gathered there tested positive for the West Nile virus. Mohave County routinely collects and tests mosquitoes that have the potential for carrying the virus. Officials say mosquitoes around Body Beach, a half-mile stretch of shoreline, recently tested positive. They’re asking visitors to stay away from the area, or wear insect repellent to reduce the risk of getting bitten. The lake that straddles the Arizona-Nevada border is a popular tourist spot.