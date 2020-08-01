Business interests look to primaries as Democrats surge

PHOENIX (AP) — Democrats are eyeing November pickups they hope will give them control of at least one chamber of the Arizona Legislature for the first time in decades. That’s drawn interest from business groups that usually back Republicans but are pumping cash into Tuesday’s Democratic primaries. Hundreds of thousands of dollars have been spent in heavily Democratic state House districts, some of it anonymously. It reflects the unusual stakes for a party long relegated to the sidelines at the state Capitol. It has also spooked progressives who worry the business-backed Democrats would stymie their priorities or work closely with Republicans even if Democrats take the majority.