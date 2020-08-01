Bellinger sits, Dodgers still roll to 11-2 win over D-backs

PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Taylor hit a three-run homer, A.J. Pollock and Edwin Ríos added two-run shots and the Los Angeles Dodgers rolled to an 11-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night. Reigning National League MVP Cody Bellinger wasn’t in the Dodgers’ lineup after struggling in the season’s first eight games. Los Angeles didn’t have a problem without him, breaking the game open with five runs in the fifth inning. Julio Urias earned the win, giving up two runs in six innings. The Diamondbacks took an early 2-0 lead on run-scoring singles by Eduardo Escobar and Carson Kelly. Luke Weaver took his second loss in two starts, giving up six runs in four innings.