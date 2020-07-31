Walker’s double in 8th lifts Diamondbacks over Dodgers 5-3

PHOENIX (AP) — Christian Walker hit a three-run double in the eighth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks broke out of their offensive funk to rally for a 5-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Diamondbacks labored through the first seven innings, managing one run on five hits. Trailing 3-2, Arizona loaded the bases against Blake Treinen and Walker lined a double just past the outreached glove of center fielder Mookie Betts. Betts hit his first homer with the Dodgers, drove in two runs and made a sensational, long throw for an out at third.