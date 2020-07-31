Taurasi has 20 points, 10 assists; Mercury beat Aces 102-95

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Diana Taurasi had 22 points and 10 assists, Skylar Diggins-Smith also scored 22 points, and the Phoenix Mercury never trailed in a 102-95 win over the Las Vegas Aces. Angel McCoughtry scored 18 points and A’ja Wilson had 17 points, eight rebounds and three steals for Las Vegas (1-2). Brianna Turner made a layup and the Sophie Cunningham had a steal and a layup to spark a 14-2 run that gave Phoenix the lead for good and made it 70-58 when Taurasi hit a 3-pointer late in the third quarter. Phoenix had 30 assists on 38 field goals, shot 57% overall and 55% from behind the arc.