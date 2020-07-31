Ex-candidate charged with fraud on nominating petitions

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A former Flagstaff mayoral candidate accused of forging petition signatures to appear on Tuesday’s primary ballot has been indicted on fraud and other charges. The indictment alleged Victor Valera signed the names of six other people on his petitions and turned in documents knowing they contained false or forged information. Varela didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment. In a July 9 social media post, Varela said he was dropping out of the race and never had the intention to commit fraud. His name will appear on the ballot, because ballots were printed by the time he withdrew. Any votes cast for Varela won’t be counted.