Democrats’ primary focus: 6th Congressional District

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Voters casting Democratic ballots in Arizona’s 6th Congressional District in Tuesday’s primary election are in the middle of their party’s effort to flip a long-held Republican seat. It’s the highest-profile race among the nine Arizona districts in which voters will chose candidates for the November general election. Democrats see the 6th District, which covers much of north Phoenix, Paradise Valley, Fountain Hills and Scottsdale, as winnable because of a long-running ethics investigation into five-term Republican incumbent Rep. David Schweikert. Four Democrats are on the ballot, Hiral Tipirneni, Anita Malik, Karl Gentles and Stephanie Rimmer.