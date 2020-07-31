Arizona teacher who resigned over COVID-19 fears faces fine

PHOENIX (AP) — A Phoenix-area music teacher who resigned after being told he’d have to be on campus to teach virtual classes amid the pandemic is facing a $2,000 fine. The Arizona Republic reports the Dysart Unified School District is set to charge Tavious Peterkin, a music teacher at an El Mirage school, to release him from his contract. Such a fee is common in Arizona school districts because of a long-running teacher shortage. District spokeswoman Renee Ryon says the district can be flexible with the fee in the case of a medical situation. But, it must enforce the fee if exceptions don’t apply, even in a pandemic.