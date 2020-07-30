Phoenix hits 118 degrees; tops 1934’s previous mark of 115

PHOENIX (AP) — It was a record-setting heat day for Phoenix. The National Weather Service says Phoenix reached a high of 118 degrees Thursday, topping the previous record of 115 set in 1934. It also marked the sixth-warmest day on record for the city. Meteorologists say it was the first time the temperature had reached 118 degrees at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport since July 7, 2017. Thursday’s record high temperature came amid an excessive heat warning issued Tuesday by the weather service.