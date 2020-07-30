 Skip to Content

Dodgers win third straight, cruise past D-backs 6-3

10:39 pm AP - Arizona News

PHOENIX (AP) — A.J. Pollock hit a two-run homer, Corey Seager and Max Muncy added solo shots and the Los Angeles Dodgers rolled to their third straight win with a 6-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday night. The Dodgers took a 3-0 lead in the first inning, largely thanks to a two-run homer by Pollock that landed deep in the left field seats. Los Angeles stretched its lead to 4-0 after Seager’s homer to right field. Ross Stripling won his second game in two starts, pitching 5 1/3 innings while giving up three runs. The D-backs managed just five hits, including a homer from Ketel Marte.

Associated Press

