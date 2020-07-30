A record 172 additional virus deaths reported in Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Officials have reported a record 172 additional coronavirus deaths in Arizona on Thursday, though nearly half of those were the result of reviews of death certificates. The Arizona Department of Health Services also reported another 2,525 cases reported across the state. Seventy-eight of the 172 additional deaths were reported as a result of death certificate matching. In all, nearly 171,000 cases and 3,626 deaths from COVID-19 have been reported since the pandemic began. In-patient hospitalizations, ventilators in use and intensive care unit occupancy continued to trend downward slightly.