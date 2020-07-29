Mitchell, McCowan lead Indiana past feisty Phoenix 106-100

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Tiffany Mitchell scored 24 points, Teaira McCowan recorded a double-double and the Indiana Fever held off the Phoenix Mercury for a 106-100 win. Mitchell made all 10 of her free throws, McCowan scored 20 points with 13 rebounds. Candice Dupree added 23 points and nine rebounds in the win, the first for new coach Marianne Stanley. Mitchell’s 3 pointer broke an 86-all tie with 5:56 left and the Fever (1-1) led the rest of the way. Bria Hartley scored 26 for Phoenix (0-2) and Brittany Griner added 23.