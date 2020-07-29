Gallo homers in 5-run 8th for Rangers in 7-4 win over Dbacks

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Joey Gallo hit a tying, two-run homer in the eighth inning and the Texas Rangers scored three more runs after that to snap a three-game losing streak with a 7-4 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. The five-run inning accounted for only one run less than Texas had scored combined in its first four games in their new ballpark with a retractable roof. Elvis Andrus put the Rangers ahead with a two-run single, while Todd Frazier hit his first homer and had two doubles. Lance Lynn ended with a no-decision even when throwing six scoreless innings as he did in his first start.