Arrest made in fire at Arizona Democratic headquarters

3:44 pm AP - Arizona News

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say they have made an arrest in a deliberately set fire that destroyed much of the Arizona and Maricopa County Democratic Party headquarters last week. Phoenix police announced Wednesday that 29-year-old Matthew Egler was booked on one count of arson of an occupied structure. Police did not disclose details about a possible motive. The blaze happened early Friday in a business district a few miles from downtown Phoenix. Investigators have said evidence indicated the fire was an act of arson. A message left at a cellphone number listed for Egler’s family was not immediately returned. The building is the longtime home for state and county Democrats. 

Associated Press

