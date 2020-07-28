Trial begins in suit challenging education tax initiative

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A trial has started that will help determine if a voter initiative raising taxes on the wealthy in Arizona to help boost education funding makes the November ballot. Opponents of the Invest in Education Act allege that backers illegally paid petition circulators and that the initiative summary attached to petition sheets failed to clearly state the full size and scope of the tax increase. The proposed initiative backed by many educators and the state teachers union would impose a 3.5% tax surcharge on income above $250,000 for an individual or above $500,000 for couples. The trial is being held in Phoenix.