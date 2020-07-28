Thermal runaway likely caused explosion at Arizona facility

PHOENIX (AP) — A new report says a “thermal runaway” likely caused the April 2019 explosion at a battery storage facility west of Phoenix that injured eight Peoria firefighters. Authorities responded to a report of smoke at the McMicken Energy Storage facility in Surprise and called for more resources after realizing hazardous materials may have been involved. The facility owned by Arizona Public Service Co. contains a utility-scaled battery to store and distribute solar energy. The firefighters were evaluating the lithium battery when an explosion hospitalized them with chemical and chemical-inhalation burns. A report commissioned by APS but conducted by outside experts concludes that the explosion stemmed from “an internal cell defect.”