Suspect in a Tucson homicide in November arrested in Mexico

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect in a Tucson homicide case last year is in custody after being arrested in Mexico. Pima County Sheriff’s officials say 27-year-old Brian Altland has been booked into the Pima County jail on suspicion of first-degree murder. They say Altland was arrested last Saturday in Caborca, Sonora through a coordinated effort between the U.S. Marshals Service and Mexican authorities. Sheriff’s officials say deputies responded to a report of a man down in Tucson on Nov. 18. Upon arrival, deputies say the man was dead at the scene and had obvious signs of trauma. They say the victim was subsequently identified as 46-year-old Eric Duncan McCormick. A possible motive for the killing hasn’t been released.