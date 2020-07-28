Roofer at Tucson high school accidentally shoots self, dies

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a roofing company employee working at a Tucson school building is dead after apparently shooting himself by accident. Oro Valley police told Tucson TV station KGUN that 40-year-old Noel Watts had carried a handgun to the worksite Monday. Officers who arrived at the scene say Watts was unconscious and heavily bleeding from one of his legs. First responders applied a tourniquet to Watts and administered CPR, but he died. Police say students were not on the Canyon Del Oro High School campus at the time of the shooting. Watts was working as a subcontractor hired to reroof a school building and that area of campus was closed while the construction was being done.