GOP tucks $8 billion for military weaponry in virus bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new $1 trillion COVID-19 response package by Senate Republicans is supposed to give the government all the weapons it needs to battle the surging coronavirus pandemic. But Republicans have more than just the “invisible enemy” in mind. They’re proposing billions for F-35 fighters, Apache helicopters and infantry carriers sought by Washington’s powerful defense lobby. The GOP measure would provide $2.2 billion for shipbuilding, boost missile defense systems in California and Alaska and deliver $1.4 billion for C-130 transport planes.