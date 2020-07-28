Arizona’s Merrill Kelly has no-hitter through 6 at Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Merrill Kelly is working on a no-hitter through six innings against the Texas Rangers. Kelly has struck out four and walked one. The Rangers have had only two runners. Joey Gallo walked in the second inning, and an error allowed another runner before an inning-ending double play in the sixth. The Diamondbacks led 4-0. They scored three unearned runs in the first inning before Kelly threw the first of his 72 pitches. The 31-year-old is in his second season with the Diamondbacks after four seasons in the Korean Baseball Organization.