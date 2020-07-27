Preview: Preds vs Coyotes in 1st playoff series since ’12

The Nashville Predators have been waiting longer than a year for some postseason redemption. The Arizona Coyotes have been trying to get back to the postseason since 2012. Now the Predators and Coyotes have a best-of-five qualifying series starting Sunday in Edmonton to make sure they stick around. Nashville defenseman Mattias Ekholm says the Predators are coming to go as far as they can and not get knocked out early. The Coyotes are about to get a crash course in the playoffs.