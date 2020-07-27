Police nab armed suspect outside Walmart in Taylor

SNOWFLAKE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect who showed up armed to an eastern Arizona Walmart is in custody. The Snowflake-Taylor Police Department said on its Facebook page that an armed suspect went to a Walmart in the town of Taylor before it opened Monday morning. According to police, there was “an active threat” against store employees. But the suspect was detained and no one was hurt. Authorities say they will release more details later in the day.