Tucson police investigating a homicide on city’s south side

9:00 pm AP - Arizona News

TUCSON (AP) — Police in Tucson say they are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on the city’s south side.  They say 22-year-old Jose Luis Armando Miranda was fatally shot Thursday night. Officers arriving on the scene reported finding Miranda with obvious signs of gunshot trauma. He was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died. Police say they believe it’s not a random shooting and the suspects knew the victim.

Associated Press

