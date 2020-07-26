Tucson police investigating a homicide on city’s south side

Tucson police investigating a homicide on city’s south sideNew
TUCSON (AP) — Police in Tucson say they are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on the city’s south side. They say 22-year-old Jose Luis Armando Miranda was fatally shot Thursday night. Officers arriving on the scene reported finding Miranda with obvious signs of gunshot trauma. He was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died. Police say they believe it’s not a random shooting and the suspects knew the victim.