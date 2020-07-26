 Skip to Content

Teenage boy wounded after shooting at Scottsdale rental home

8:59 pm AP - Arizona News

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Scottsdale say they’re investigating a shooting at a vacation rental home. They say the shooting occurred about 4:30 a.m. Sunday after a large party involving mostly teenagers. Police say it appears a fight broke out and as people were driving away, multiple shots were fired from one of the vehicles. Nobody at the party was struck by the bullets, but police say a man who was at the party started firing back at the fleeing vehicle. Police say a teenage boy was taken to a hospital for treatment for injuries not considered life threatening. 

Associated Press

