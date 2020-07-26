Runoff from wildfire could damage many Pima County homes

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Pima County authorities say many homes and businesses could face flood damage in the wake of the latest large wildfire in the Tucson area. The lightning-caused Bighorn Fire started on June 5 and charred more than 187 square miles in and near the Santa Catalina Mountains before it was fully contained last Thursday. The Arizona Daily reports that close to 1,000 homes and businesses lying along a number of washes could be flooded during a 100-year storm. That’s more than double the 431 landowners in those areas who got letters from the county in late June telling them their homes could be flooded during a big storm.