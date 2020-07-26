Dbacks’ Lovullo is first manager ejected in COVID-19 era

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A masked Torey Lovullo of the Arizona Diamondbacks became the first manager to be ejected in the COVID-19 era when he was tossed while arguing with unmasked plate umpire Mark Ripperger in the fifth inning of a game at San Diego. Kevin Cron was hit on the left elbow by a pitch from Garrett Richards but Ripperger didn’t award him first base, apparently believing he either leaned into it or didn’t try to get out of the way. Lovullo came out to argue, and at first seemed to keep a safe distance from Ripperger. The umpire took off his protective facemask but was not wearing a cloth facemask.