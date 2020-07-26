 Skip to Content

Coronavirus challenging for crews fighting Arizona wildfires

8:36 am AP - Arizona News

PHOENIX (AP) — This year’s wildfire season has been an extra challenging one for firefighters with massive fires around Arizona, as well as changes in their routine due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Pre-pandemic firefighters had their own way of life including in-person morning briefings, respectful handshakes and community meals. According to the Arizona Republic, now every meal is pre-packaged and firefighters have to eat 6 to 10 feet apart, crew members wave at each other instead of shaking hands and they attend virtual briefs on their smartphones or radios. One 33-year firefighting veteran described it as a radically different environment.

Associated Press

