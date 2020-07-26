 Skip to Content

College basketball stuck in holding pattern during pandemic

1:13 pm AP - Arizona News

Professional sports across the country have started the process of returning to competition during the coronavirus pandemic. College basketball, like college football, is stuck in a holding pattern. Unsure of what will happen, basketball coaches are preparing as if the season will start on time in November while understanding everything could be pushed back. Players have started returning to campuses for voluntary workouts despite not knowing when and if the season will start.  

Associated Press

