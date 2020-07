GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona general manager John Chayka has stepped down, one week before the Coyotes open the Stanley Cup qualifiers against Nashville. The Coyotes announced former player and current assistant GM Steve Sullivan will serve as interim general manager. Chayka made a name for himself as one of the NHL’s top general managers since being promoted in 2016 and recently signed a contract extension through 2024 late last year.