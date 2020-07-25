Missing Arizona State professor’s remains found in landfill

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Officials say the remains of a missing Arizona State University professor have been found in an Arizona landfill and two Louisiana teens have been arrested in connection with his death. The Arizona Republic reports the remains of Junseok Chae were located in a Surprise, Arizona, landfill following an extensive search that began in May. Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials say Chae went missing earlier this year and investigators later concluded he was the victim of a homicide. Two Louisiana teens have been extradited to Arizona after police in Shreveport, Louisiana, found Chae’s car.