Civil rights group rebuffs member, supports Ethnic Studies

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — The nation’s oldest Latino civil rights organization says it strongly supports Ethnic Studies programs in colleges and won’t participate in the “glorification of historical figures” like Spanish conquistadors. The League of United Latin American Citizens said Friday it endorses the growth and establishment of college programs that focus on Latino and Native American voices. The statement came after New Mexico LULAC Executive Director Ralph Arellanes wrote that the state’s largest university should dismantle programs and censor classes that mention Spanish conquistadors committed genocide against Indigenous populations. Arellanes denied that he was talking about Chicano Studies or Native American Studies but scholars around the country said he was.