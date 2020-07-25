 Skip to Content

Arizona sees 3,748 new confirmed virus cases, 160,041 total

3:52 pm AP - Arizona News

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Department of Health Services says the state has 3,748 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bumping the total to 160,041. Health officials reported Saturday that Arizona saw an additional 144 coronavirus-related deaths. More than 3,200 people have died from the virus in the state. Among the tests given statewide, 12.6% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 12.2% of statewide tests showed positive.

