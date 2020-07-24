Hosmer drives in 6 to lead Padres over MadBum, Arizona 7-2

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Eric Hosmer hit three-run doubles in consecutive innings to ruin Madison Bumgarner’s Arizona Diamondbacks debut and give the San Diego Padres a 7-2 victory in Jayce Tingler’s first game as manager. The six RBIs tied Hosmer’s career high and gave 24-year-old right-hander Chris Paddack the win in his first opening day start. Hosmer’s doubles came off Bumgarner in the sixth inning and Kevin Ginkel in the seventh. Both were with two outs. The 30-year-old Bumgarner allowed only two hits before struggling in the sixth.