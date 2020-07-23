Lawsuit seeks education reform at Native American schools

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A lawsuit that accuses the U.S. government of failing to adequately provide for students on a small Arizona reservation is set to go to trial in November. The lawsuit filed in 2017 seeks systematic reforms of the U.S. Bureau of Indian Education. The agency oversees more than 180 schools in nearly two dozen states but operates less than one-third of them. The case centers on Havasupai Elementary School deep in a gorge off the Grand Canyon, one of the most remote in the continental U.S. and among the lowest performing among the bureau-run schools.