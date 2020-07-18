Arizona virus toll spikes after review of death certificates

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials on Saturday reported a daily record 147 additional deaths from the coronavirus and 2,742 additional confirmed cases but said both numbers reflected unusual circumstances. The Department of Health Services said the additional deaths included 106 newly attributed to COVID-19 after health officials’ latest periodic reviews of death certificates. Officials also say the additional cases did not include figures from a laboratory that missed the reporting cutoff. The department said the missed data will be reported Sunday. The additional deaths reported Saturday increased the statewide total to 2,730 while the number of confirmed cases rose to more than 141,000.