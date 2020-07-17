New virus outbreaks raise alarm as India cases hit 1 million

MITO, Japan (AP) — New coronavirus outbreaks, even in places as far flung as China’s western Xinjiang region, are prompting moves to guard against the pandemic, as the number of global cases approaches 14 million. India has surpassed 1 million cases, third only to the United States and Brazil. That followed Brazil passing 2 million cases and 76,000 deaths. It has had 1,000 fatalities a day, on average, since late May. China reported nine imported cases as it tightened controls in Xinjiang, where five cases local were confirmed over the previous 24 hours, along with eight cases where people tested positive but were not showing symptoms. Indonesia is set to extend restrictions in its capital due to a continued rise in cases.