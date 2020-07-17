MLB’s testing sweep brings some success but optics are issue

PHOENIX (AP) — Major League Baseball’s COVID-19 testing sweep appears to be having some success even as large swaths of the United State continue to struggle with containing the fast-spreading virus. MLB and the players’ union released statistics on Friday saying six of 10,548 samples were new positives in the week ending Thursday, a rate of 0.05%. That’s good news for a sport that’s trying to begin its 60-game season next week. In other news, Pirates outfielder Gregory Polanco and free agent Yaisel Puig both tested positive for coronavirus. Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu and Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman returned to the field after missing time with the virus.