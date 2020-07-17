 Skip to Content

FBI: Bank robbery suspect dead; 2 agents wounded in Arizona

6:45 pm AP - Arizona News

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — The FBI says two of its agents were shot and wounded at an apartment complex in a Phoenix suburb while executing a warrant for a serial bank robbery suspect who was found dead. Authorities say one injured agent was treated at the scene in Mesa for minor injuries and the other was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that weren’t life-threatening. An FBI statement said the suspect was found dead but the agency didn’t provide any further information on how he died or other circumstances. 

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film