Navajo leader urges residents to stay home ahead of lockdown

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Residents of the Navajo Nation are being encouraged to refrain from traveling ahead of a weekend lockdown meant to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. Tribal President Jonathan Nez cited surges in cases off the reservation in making the request. He says the tribe has to keep its guard up. It reported 79 new cases of the coronavirus Thursday on the reservation, bringing the total number of people infected to 8,486. More than 6,200 people have recovered. The tribe also reported two additional deaths, which brings the toll to 407.