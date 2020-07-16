Corrections officer on leave after shooting himself in hand

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A corrections officer in Pima County is on paid administrative leave after authorities say he shot through his own hand, and the bullet struck another man in the chest. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department says corrections Officer Raul Burruel was off-duty at the time. The agency is investigating the incident that happened over the weekend but said it doesn’t believe Burruel intentionally fired the handgun. Burruel and the other man were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Sheriff’s spokesman Deputy James Allerton said Thursday he had no further details on what led up to the injuries or the conditions of the men.