Border Patrol: Man legally carrying corpse hid people in SUV

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (AP) — Border Patrol agents say an Arizona man who was transporting a body to a mortuary is facing human smuggling charges after they found six people hiding inside the vehicle. The man was driving an SUV when he was stopped earlier this week in Douglas for an immigration inspection. The U.S. Border Patrol said Thursday that the man legally was transporting a human corpse in a body bag as part of his work for a mortuary. The agency didn’t identify the driver. Agents say the six Mexican nationals in the vehicle were processed for immigration violations.