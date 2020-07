Arizona sees more than 3,200 new COVID-19 cases for 2nd day

PHOENIX (AP) — The daily number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona held steady for a second day, state health officials reported Thursday. Arizona tallied another 3,259 cases, only two more cases than reported the previous day and below record days where the count reached almost 5,000. The latest number of additional deaths came out to 58. The number of hospitalizations, ICU bed occupancy and ventilator use for COVID-19 patients also changed little. Hospital capacity statewide was reported to be around 89%. While some wonder if this could be a sign of a flattening of the curve, experts say it’s too soon to make such an assessment.